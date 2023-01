JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a boil water notice has been lifted for five zip codes in the area. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued in December 2022.

As of Thursday, January 5, the precautionary boil water notice was lifted for the following areas:

39211 (Lifted 12/30)

39206

39202

39201

39213

For more information, residents can contact call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777/601-960-1875 after 4:00 p.m.