JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been lifted for parts of the City of Jackson.

Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said progress with the recovery from the winter storm is being made. The city lifted the boil water notice from the well system and a portion of the surface water system, which is only for services in the 39211 zip code.

Testing will continue Saturday morning for the remaining portions of the surface water system. Henifin said the goal is to have results cleared on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in order to lift the order for the remaining zip codes.

According to Henifin, there is a chance that some areas with the biggest pressure challenges may not clear by Sunday, but those areas could be fully restored on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Henifin said pressure should be sufficient for schools, colleges and businesses to reopen on Tuesday after the New Year’s weekend.