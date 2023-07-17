JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced two boil water notices have affected 150 Jackson customers.

The boil water notices have been issued for the following areas:

Kimwood Drive, Circle; 39211

Belle Glade Street

Northcliff Drive

Highland Meadows Drive

Pond Side Drive

Highland Place Drive

[2400-2599] Prosperity Street; 39213

[2400-2599] Williamson Avenue

John Street

Luke Street

Denson Street

According to officials with the water system, the two areas lost water pressure.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets washing dishes and all other consumption.

Jackson neighbors will be notified when the water advisory has been lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-500-5200.