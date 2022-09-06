JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has made some updates to its water distribution sites in the City of Jackson.
See the new information below:
- South Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m.
- Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd.
- Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.
- West Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m.
- Westland Plaza Parking Lot
- IAJE Community Center, 406 W Fortification St.
- North Jackson
- Grove Park Community Center, 4126, Parkway Ave.
- Northtown Pharmacy, 6220 Old Canton Rd.
- South Jackson – Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m.
- Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.
- West Jackson – Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m.
- Westland Plaza Parking Lot
- South Jackson – Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:00 p.m.
- Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.
- West Jackson – Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:00 p.m.
- Westland Plaza Parking Lot, 915 Ellis Ave.
- North Jackson – Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:00 p.m.
- Grove Park Community Center, 4126, Parkway Ave.
- South Jackson – Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m.
- Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.
- West Jackson – Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m.
- Westland Plaza Parking Lot, 915 Ellis Ave.
- North Jackson – Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m.
- Northtown Pharmacy, 6220 Old Canton Rd.
- Sykes Community Center – Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11:00 a.m.
- IAJE Community Center – Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11:00 a.m.
- MS Move across from Tougaloo College – Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:00 p.m.
If you need water delivered, you can contact the City of Jackson’s Info Line 311 or 601-960-1835 and leave a message with your name, address and telephone number.