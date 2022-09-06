JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has made some updates to its water distribution sites in the City of Jackson.

See the new information below:

South Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Westland Plaza Parking Lot IAJE Community Center, 406 W Fortification St.

North Jackson Grove Park Community Center, 4126, Parkway Ave. Northtown Pharmacy, 6220 Old Canton Rd.

South Jackson – Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson – Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m. Westland Plaza Parking Lot

South Jackson – Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:00 p.m. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson – Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:00 p.m. Westland Plaza Parking Lot, 915 Ellis Ave.

North Jackson – Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:00 p.m. Grove Park Community Center, 4126, Parkway Ave.

South Jackson – Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr.

West Jackson – Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. Westland Plaza Parking Lot, 915 Ellis Ave.

North Jackson – Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:00 p.m. Northtown Pharmacy, 6220 Old Canton Rd.

Sykes Community Center – Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11:00 a.m.

IAJE Community Center – Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11:00 a.m.

MS Move across from Tougaloo College – Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3:00 p.m.

If you need water delivered, you can contact the City of Jackson’s Info Line 311 or 601-960-1835 and leave a message with your name, address and telephone number.