JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said most of the city should now have water pressure. A few remaining pockets in South Jackson may still be experiencing low or no pressure. They said total plant output at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has increased to 86 PSI, which is close to the city’s goal of 87 PSI.

Work will continue in the plant today on both the membrane and conventional systems. The work is focused on increasing the production ability of the O.B. Curtis facility. Increasing the production ability will create more stability in water supply.

In order to repair an ammonia leak that was found earlier this week, officials will be transferring product from the leaking tank. During the transfer of product and while emptying the leaking tank for repair, there may be a controlled burn-off of the gas that may cause a visible flare into the sky. Officials said there is no need for concern, and there is no threat to the public. The burn-off will take place intermittently throughout the day today. An environmental specialist is onsite performing this operation with numerous safety personnel present.

(Courtesy: Mississippi State Department of Health)

Teams from Georgia and Florida rural water associations are also on site. They’re assisting with repairing and restoring many of the automated systems that will support better management of the production of water and water quality.

The city remains under a boil water notice. Officials said they will immediately alert neighbors when that changes.