JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson hotels are recovering from the city’s latest water crisis.

Management at the Hilton Homewood Suites in the Fondren Medical District say business has returned to normal after the city’s water pressure was restored.

The hotel lost 90% of its bookings after freezing temperatures caused a disruption in water pressure on December 24.

Staff had to be cut, but Homewood management said the hotel was able to quickly recover and the bookings are on the rise.

“For the last couple of weeks, the water situation has gotten better for us. Our business has grown back to where it was. This year we are actually doubled our sales that we were last year. We’ve been seeing a lot more guests this past weekend. We had we were over oversold this weekend, which is helping lead the city’s effort to get the water situation back to where it needs to be just so the business can keep coming in the city,” said Brian Ransom, front office manager of the hotel.

Management also said staffing hours have returned to normal.