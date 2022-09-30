JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is extending operations at the Business Recovery Center in Jackson until Friday, October 7.

The center was opened to help Mississippi small businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by the Jackson Water Crisis that started on August 30.

Customer Service Representatives will be available at the center to answer questions about the disaster loan program and to help business owners complete their applications.

The SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans with interest rates of 3.04% for businesses and 1.875% for nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years.

The Business Recovery Center will be remain open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. until its permanent closure at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7.

The center is located at the Chamber of Commerce Building at 201 South President Street in Jackson.

Applicants can apply on the SBE’s website under SBA declaration #17621. Disaster loan information and application forms can be obtained by calling the SBA’ Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. The filing deadline to return economic injury applications is June 14, 2023.