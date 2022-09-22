BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram is currently in the process of finding locations for its own personal water wells separate from the City of Jackson’s water supply.

“This is my third term as mayor of Byram, and I have been dealing with this water situation for eight years prior to this third term that I have taken. The water system has been messed up for that long. You would not believe the history of this news,” said Mayor Richard White.

The city is currently looking at several address for these new water wells to be placed inside the city limits along with a tank. Commercial buildings and business have gone without water during the Jackson water crisis. The city of Byram also pays the City of Jackson for safe running water for its residents.

“When you provide a service, you have to provide maintenance and take care of things when you are called. It’s been going on a long time. It would take me half a day to tell you all that we have done in the last three or four years,” said White.

Currently, the city of Byram is trying to locate and hire a company to find the best water available within the 22-mile radius within city limits.

Mayor White and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba have been in previous contact about the ongoing water issues in the city. The City of Jackson currently owns the pipes that were sent to Byram from a developer.

Byram leaders are considering three locations for water wells. The sites are located at Lake Dockery and Siwell Road. The other location is also close by, which is an additional location owned by the city.

“We have to hire someone that knows what’s under the ground over here and what area will supply the best water. I have learned more about concrete and water than I have ever wanted to know, but that’s part of my job. The health department said we could do that, so that’s what were working on. There’s not one day that goes by that we don’t have a problem with the water, and we’re not as near as big as Jackson,” White stated.

The City of Byram is prepared to use $2 million dollars plus in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to get their water issues fixed for neighbors. According to officials, 80% of Byram residents are having their water bills estimated. The new wells will one to two years to become a reality for Byram residents.