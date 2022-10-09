JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Jackson area were able to get free bottled water, free testing kits and free health screenings at a community health fair and water giveaway.

COVID vaccinations, HIV testing and glucose screenings were available. They also gave out four cases of water per car and water testing kits that will be sent off to experts at Brown University to test the tap water for any possible contaminants.

Although there isn’t a citywide boil water advisory right now, neighbors will have concerns about the safety of the drinking water.

“I think people are still reluctant about the water system in Jackson because we’ve had problems for so many years. I think this crisis that we’ve just come out of was kind of like the tip of the iceberg. People still have serious concerns about the water in Jackson. We do understand that there’s still a need in Jackson for these resources, so we are just happy to be able to provide them,” said Iris Barnes with Greater Deliverance Church.

The event was held at Greater Deliverance Church in Byram. It was hosted by several groups. The water was donated by Global Energy Company Renewable Energy Systems.