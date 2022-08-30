JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors across the City of Jackson have been buying all the water they can after a failure at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility due to the Pearl River flooding.

Neighbors said they are frustrated and worried about their health after Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency due to the capital city’s water crisis.

Most grocery stories in Jackson are running low on cases of bottled water.

“You go to Walmart, no water on the shelves. Dollar General, no water on the shelves. You come here, you might find a few cases, so it’s kind of hard actually looking for water,” said Nicholas McAfee, who lives in Jackson.

“I am concerned, very concerned with my health, as well as my children, my grandchildren or whatever, you know. We have to get this issue resolved immediately,” said Jeffery Stegall, who also lives in Jackson.

Jackson leaders do not know when water services will be fully restored.

The City of Jackson will giveaway water on August 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hawkins Field Airport.