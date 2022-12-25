JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A citywide boil water notice has been issued for the City of Jackson until further notice.

This notice is for all surface water connections. It does not include the well system connections.

Leaders said the system lost pressure due to line breaks that have not been identified. The breaks are suspected to have been caused by the cold weather.

Crews are working to identify the breaks in order to repair them.

Some areas may be experiencing very low water pressure. Officials said crews will continue to work to maximize production at the plants to restore pressure as soon as possible.

Even if your pressure is restored, the boil water notice remains in effect until further notice. Neighbors can call 311 should they observe a significant water leak in their neighborhood.

Citizens are asked to turn off running faucets Sunday afternoon while the temperatures are above freezing.