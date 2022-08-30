JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressional leaders from Mississippi reacted to the water crisis in Jackson after Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency.

I have long supported federal efforts to improve Mississippi’s water and wastewater infrastructure. I am ready to support the city and state as they seek additional resources to address this crisis. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

Our capital city is hurting. Fixing Jackson’s water and wastewater problems will have to be a local, state, and federal effort. I have and continue to be ready to use my committee assignments to assist in this monumental challenge. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

I’ve been advised that the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will request an emergency declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency imminently. I’ve been in contact with both FEMA and the White House about this request and strongly recommend the President approve the declaration as soon as possible. I hope the Federal government will be able to provide resources adequate and comprehensive enough to address the health and safety crisis facing the City of Jackson and surrounding communities. This situation requires immediate attention and cooperation from Federal, state, and local governments. My office will work as requested to facilitate additional resources from disaster relief and humanitarian organizations. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

As someone who grew up in the metro area, I remember a when Jackson was the “Bold New City,” but after decades of failed leadership, our capital is now failing. The latest water crisis is another in a long list of issues that is a result of an ongoing stalemate at City Hall. The problems in Jackson were many years in the making, and it will take many more years to fix them. The solutions will only be found by elected officials working together to fix the underlying issues, not playing politics or just merely throwing money at the problems and hoping that they go away. I am working in Congress to help find solutions and to put Jackson back on a pathway to being the capital city we need and deserve, but it is going to take a combined effort from leaders at all levels. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss.