JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Cracker Barrel on Interstate 55 in Jackson will be closed temporarily.

According to officials with the company, they decided to temporarily close the location due to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson.

During this time, we are focused on assisting our employees and we will continue to monitor the situation to understand when it’s in the best interest of our team members and the community to safely re-open our doors. In the meantime, guests can visit our Pearl and Vicksburg locations. Cracker Barrel Media Relations

On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves requested loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help Jackson’s businesses that were affected by the city’s water crisis.