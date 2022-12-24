JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are fixing water breaks and trying to find out what’s causing fluctuating water pressure across Jackson on Saturday, December 24.

City officials said even though both water plants are functioning, fluctuating water pressure is affecting parts of the city. They said crews are working to find the cause, but freezing temperatures are causing delays.

They warned that some Jackson neighbors may experience a temporary drop in water pressure.

City officials said crews are also working to fix water breaks around the city. They said they will provide updates on the water issues as more information becomes available.