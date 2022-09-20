JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 91 PSI as of Tuesday, Sept. 20.

All tanks are currently maintaining good margins for overhead storage. Onsite storage at the plant has also remained stable.

On Monday, the membrane plant at O.B. Curtis produced 22 million gallons. The conventional plant at OB Curtis produced 14 million gallons.

Officials said crews are working to return raw water pump #4 to service. They determined that the pump is repaired, but the electrical power feed had been damaged previously. The power feed repairs will continue on Tuesday.

As soon as power is restored, raw water pump #4 is expected to return to service. Raw water pump #2 will not be installed until raw water pump #4 has been in service long enough to assess reliability.

Work also continued on Monday with repairs of valves and backwash processes at the O.B. Curtis membrane plant. The remote polymer feed automation was restored. Sluice gate #4 was repaired and placed back in service.

Officials said repairs also continued in the conventional filter building and chemical feed building. Conventional filter #1 has been deep cleaned and returned to service. Repairs to high service pumps will continue on Tuesday at the J.H. Fewell Water Plant.

The state-imposed boil water notice was lifted last Thursday after two successful, consecutive rounds of sampling were completed.