JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city leaders announced that crews are working to get a raw water pump back in service at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant on Saturday, September 10.

Repaired raw water pump #2 arrived at the plant. It was placed back on the pump platform by crane. Now, crews will work to get the pump back in service.

Officials said the plant has remained at a steady pressure and is currently working at 88 PSI. All tanks are maintaining margins for overhead storage and made gains through the night. Pressure should be stable throughout city.

Overall water production is continuing to improve. On Friday, September 9, the membrane plant production remained steady and the conventional side increased. Crews continues to work to increase production capacity.

Investigative sampling will continue to monitor water quality. City officials said the distribution system is not ready for full sampling to clear the boil water notice. They will continue to evaluate when full sampling can begin. This depends on sustained pressure. Crews will need two rounds of clear samples to be able to remove the boil water notice.

Neighbors experiencing discolored water or no pressure can report it to the city through an online reporting tool.