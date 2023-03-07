JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews are working to restore water pressure to several homes in the Willowood neighborhood in South Jackson.

The affected streets include Will-O-Lake Drive, Aspen Cove, Lake Cove, Sandlewood Drive, Beechwood Street and E. Lake Circle.

According to leaders, the City of Jackson’s constituent services and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition will deliver bottled water to affected residents. They said a tanker trunk has been brought in to assist residents with non-potable water.

Neighbors can bring a container to collect water at the Peggy Hobson Calhoun Community Center, located at 4243 Will-O-Wood Boulevard. The truck is self-service and will be available 24 hours a day, according to city leaders.

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the following areas:

[4200-4329] Will-O-Wood Blvd.; 39212

[3900-4199] Will-O-Run Dr.

Sandlewood Dr.

Beechwood St.

Cedar Pl.

Will-O-Lake Dr.

Lake Cove

Aspen Cove

Woodgrove Circle

The boil water advisory affects 150 customers.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Residents will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.