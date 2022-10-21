JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson city officials said crews will be working overnight on Friday, October 21 to restore water to Highway 18 tanks.

According to city officials, there was a pump motor failure at the Highway 18 well earlier this week, which caused low water pressure in the area.

Leaders said the city worked with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to purchase a new pump motor. They said the pump is on its way to Jackson and is expected to be installed overnight.

However, leaders reminded neighbors that complications could come up that may delay the restoration of water pressure.