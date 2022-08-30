JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – With Jackson in a water crisis, neighbors are not the only ones who have been devastated.

Many local businesses are not able to function properly due to low water pressure or having to boil their water before use.

Malcolm White, the owner of Hal & Mal’s, said his restaurant has taken a hit. He believes that the crisis can’t get any worse than it is. He said Jackson has suffered with water issues for as long as he’s lived here.

“We just bounced back from COVID-19, and now we have to deal with this. It’s been crisis on top of crisis for those with these businesses,” said White. “I just hope I can keep my business open.”

White shared that Hal & Mal’s closed early on Monday due to low water pressure, which resulted in the restaurant’s ‘Blue’s Monday’ night to be canceled.

He said the restaurant is working to keep customers and staff members safe with canned and bottled beverages.

“Everyday we have to make a plan until this problem is resolved,” said White.

Hal & Mal’s reopened on Tuesday.