JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman is bringing creativity to recycling by turning a rough situation into something beautiful.

Stephanie McGee has taken the idea of making something out of nothing to the next level by using water bottles to decorate her entire yard inspired by the water crisis.

“This was a bad situation. I mean, it was city wide and surrounding areas, and everybody was up in arms over it, and some people were very thankful. I think it’s what the city was supposed to do by giving out the bottled water,” said McGee.

Over time, the bottles continued to pile up. She was pressing them to fit in the trash when she got an idea.

Since then, she created a pumpkin, lanterns, baskets, a scarecrow and more, but inside she’s created some amazing things, too.

“I see people driving up and down the street, and I can see they’re like, ‘Are hose water bottles?’ So, I think everyone is getting a kick out of it,” said McGee.

McGee said she hopes city and state leaders work together on a permanent solution, but in the meantime, she’s got bright ideas for Christmas décor.