PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Unified Command of the Jackson Water Crisis incident issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for operations and maintenance at the City of Jackson’s water treatment facilities.

The Unified Command is seeking a 12-month emergency contract for staffing for operations, maintenance and management of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, the JH Fewell Water Treatment Facility, tanks and well facilities of Jackson.

Current Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) contracts end on October 20. The Emergency Measures declaration ends on November 29. Unified Command officials are looking for long-term solutions to sustain the state’s work at the facilities.

“The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is acting as the coordinating agency for the procurement of this contract. Staffing has been a critical issue at these facilities, and we are ready to move to the next phase of stabilizing Jackson’s water services. Our top priority is life safety,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.