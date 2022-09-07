JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan met with neighbors in Jackson to talk to them about the ongoing water crisis.

Regan was joined by Congressman Bennie Thompson and NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

Neighbors talked about how the water crisis is being handled in the city, as well as their first hand experience of trying to navigate their lives day to day.

They said they do not trust the current water system or the pipes in Jackson. They want a short-term solution with a long-term plan.

“Say if we have a harsh winter, we’ll be back with no water again because of old pipes freeze over. So, we need a short term solution with a long term plan for improvement,” said Imelda Brown and Deandra Colman.

Neighbors said leaders need to be up front and tell citizens about what’s really going on with the water and inform them about how long they will be inconvenienced.