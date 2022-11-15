JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator and the Mayor of Jackson held a roundtable discussion on Tuesday to meet with community leaders and discuss the current status of the city’s water infrastructure.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said he has been working closely with state and city officials on short and long term solutions. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba believes the city is moving in the right direction.

Regan said his goal is to have a judicially enforceable plan in place, which would be approved by the Jackson City Council and then a federal judge. He said details of the plan cannot be released publicly at this time, but he said he will continue working with officials to bring residents clean drinking water.

“It goes without saying that the people in Jackson, Mississippi, just like everyone else in the country, deserve access to clean, safe, affordable water. And while the EPA is focused on the current emergency response activities, we’re also working in partnership to ensure that Jackson residents have sustainable water for the mid and longer terms as well,” said Regan.

There’s no word on what the possible solutions look like or how long it could take to completely end the water crisis.