JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility made significant gains overnight and into Thursday morning. However, there are still some challenges that workers will have to navigate over the next few days.

Officials said more than half of the tanks on the surface system have begun filling back up. They said many areas throughout Jackson now have some water pressure, and areas closer to the plant are experiencing almost normal pressure.

According to the city, the total plant output has increased to 78 PSI. The goal on the surface system is 87 PSI.

Leaders said operator schedules have been adjusted to increase coordination between shifts. Crews have begun initial projects to increase the stability of the system, which includes a series of repairs and equipment adjustments at the site.

The city has also sourced additional chemicals to have some better ability on site to contend with the changing intake water chemistry.

Multiple contractors will be on site Thursday to do assessment work. With the support of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the city is sourcing immediate staffing support including operators and maintenance staff.

Leaders said the city began the process of expediting some of the projects that were already being planned at the plant.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined the crews at the plant on Thursday.