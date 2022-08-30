JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said the city’s water crisis is impacting some patient care operations at Jackson-based UMMC facilities not on the main campus.

Patients who have an appointment at an off-campus location listed below should contact that clinic to confirm that they should appear at their scheduled time and location. In some cases, appointments are being moved to another location.

Portable restrooms have been made available for locations that continue to operate but are experiencing low water pressure.

Jackson Medical Mall

Select Specialty Hospital

Batson Kids’ Clinic

The Center for Advancement of Youth

Buildings LB and LA on Lakeland Drive

According to officials, the Jackson Medical Mall air conditioning is not functioning properly, at this time, because the water pressure feeding its chillers is too low. A water tanker was to arrive Tuesday morning.

UMMC’s main campus, located at 2500 N. State St. in Jackson, and the Lakeland Medical Building near the main campus at 764 Lakeland Dr., are connected to a well-water system and not impacted by the City of Jackson water crisis.

There are no disruptions to normal operations, including all patient care, on the main campus and at the Lakeland Medical Building.