JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced water pressure has been restored at Forest Hill High School.

According to officials, the high school building will be open for in-person learning on Thursday, September 8. All other JPS schools will also be open for in-person learning.

Leaders said they will continue to monitor the water pressure because it often fluctuates. They will make the necessary shifts to their daily school schedule as needed.

The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice, and the district’s Child Nutrition team will use the clean water it has available and boil faucet water if needed to prepare food.