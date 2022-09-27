UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – JPS leaders said water pressure was fully restored to Forest Hill High School by Tuesday monring. As a result, in-person learning resumed on the school’s campus.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Forest Hill High School dismissed early on Monday, September 26 due to low or no water pressure.

According to leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS), Forest Hill will resume in-person learning at other JPS schools on Tuesday, September 27.

Buses will follow their normal bus routes with scholar pick up at their regular time. Additionally, all students will be bused from Forest Hill to relocated school sites assigned by grade level. At the end of the school day, scholars will be transported back to Forest Hill for dismissal.

Relocation School Sites:

9th Grade – Whitten Middle School

10th Grade – Provine High School

11th Grade – Wingfield High School

12th Grade and Self-Contained – Lanier High School

Schedule:

Departure from Forest Hill to relocation sites – 8:30 a.m.

Return to Forest Hill from relocation sites- 3:45 p.m.

Dismissal from Forest Hill to home – 4:05 p.m.