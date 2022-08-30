JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s Public Works director has been reassigned to a new role.

Marlin King, Jr., told WJTV 12 News that as of Tuesday, August 30, he is the deputy director of the Public Works Department. He said the new role has to do more with administrative duties.

This comes after Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on Monday, August 29.

Flooding from the Pearl River caused an issue at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has led to little or no water pressure in the City of Jackson.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba also declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding.

According to the city, the water shortage is likely to last for the next couple of days.

Jackson has been under a boil water notice since July 29, 2022.