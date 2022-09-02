JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The FreeWater organization visited the City of Jackson on Friday, September 2.

The FreeWater appeared at WMPR radio station starting at 9:00 a.m. to help giveaway thousands of cases of water to Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis.

FreeWater’s mission is to solve the global water crisis by donating a minimum of ten cents per beverage to charity to build water wells for people in need.

Josh Cliffords, CEO of Freewater, said it’s unfortunate that there are people across the nation who have little to no water.

“We just want to help as much as we can, considering that water should always be a free and available source to all people,” said Cliffords. “A mission that we always stood for is to help give that accessibility.”

Cliffords said they want to continue to help solve issues, just like the water crisis in Jackson in order to bring the proper help and support that citizens need everyday.

“I honestly just feel bad because we’re still a growing industry that we couldn’t bring enough for all families that are going through this,” said Cliffords. “Hopefully, this will get the job done for now.”

FreeWater brought as many as 12 pallets of water to Jackson.

According to Cliffords, FreeWater was able to help more than 100 Jackson families.