JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt is one of many cities in Mississippi that’s helping the City of Jackson during its water crisis.

Gluckstadt is partnering with both the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance and Salvation Army to hold a bottled water drive for all residents in Jackson.

Leaders said they saw a need in Jackson, and they wanted to help as much as possible to get neighbors the necessities that they need for their homes and businesses.

Gluckstadt Mayor Walter Morrison said they have collected 12 pallets of water so far to distribute to Jackson residents.

The mayor and City Clerk Lindsay Pellum decided to hold the donation drive on Monday when they learned the capital city was facing major difficulties with its water pressure.

“We just want to help as much as we can. It has impacted so many people,” said Morrison.

The city plans to give the water they collect to the Salvation Army on Friday, September 2 in order for the organization to donate to residents who are in need.

“I don’t think our efforts of gathering water stops Friday,” said Morrison. “We will continue to accumulate water and give it to the Salvation Army to distribute as much as needed.”

The city plans to collect as much water as they can from donations in order to be given to the City of Jackson during the water crisis.

The City of Jackson and other organizations will host water giveaways on Wednesday. Several cities and organizations are also collecting water donations for Jackson.

If you are disabled or have access and functional needs and need water delivered, you can call the City of Jackson at 311, the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767, or the United Methodist Committee on Relief at 601-354-0515.