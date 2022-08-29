JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on Monday, August 29.

The governor has activated the Mississippi National Guard to support state assistance to the City of Jackson and surrounding areas.

Until the issue at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has been fixed, there is no reliable, running water in the City of Jackson. This affects more than 100,000 people in the city.

The governor said there is not enough water to fight fires, flush toilets and meet other critical needs. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney said neighbors should boil their water for one minute before consuming it.

“The state is marshaling tremendous resources to protect the people of our capital city,” said Reeves. “It will take time for that to come to fruition. But we are here in times of crisis, for anyone in the state who needs it. That’s my responsibility as governor, and it is what everyone in my administration is committed to ensuring.”

The governor said the state will send a request for a federally-declared disaster to support state and city emergencies.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will take the lead to distribute drinking water and non-potable water in the city.

The state has created a mobile incident command center, which will help with repairs and improvements at the water treatment plant. Reeves said the City of Jackson will be responsible for half of the cost of the emergency repairs that will be made at the facility.

The command center is expected to be in operation on Tuesday, August 30.

This news comes after Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba declared a water system emergency due to complications from the Pearl River flooding.

The mayor said the flooding led to water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility, which has caused little to no water pressure for many Jackson customers.

According to the city, the water shortage is likely to last for the next couple of days.

All Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will shift to virtual learning due to the water issues on Tuesday, August 30.

Jackson has been under a boil water notice since July 29, 2022.

Watch the governor’s full news conference below: