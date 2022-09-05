JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) provided an update on the Jackson water crisis on Monday.

According to the governor, water pressure has returned to Jackson customers. He said all of the tanks or full or are refilling as of Monday.

Teams are still making repairs and doing maintenance on the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. The teams will be active at the plant for some time to come, and challenges are expected at the facility.

During the news conference, Reeves said the basic work to maintain the facilities was not done at the plant before the state stepped in last week. The governor also said the state never received a ‘real’ plan from the city on how to fix the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility in order to fund it.

Jim Craig, Senior Deputy and Director of the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), reiterated that there could be interruptions in the system as repairs are made at the plant.

According to Craig, the pressure at the plant continues to be better. The plant reached 80 PSI Monday morning, while it reached 90 PSI over the weekend.

Craig said crews are working to winterize the membrane part of the plant ahead of the upcoming winter months.

They hope to begin testing the water by mid-week. The City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice.

Reeves said he doesn’t see a need for a special session on the Jackson water crisis at this time.

Stephen McCraney, Executive Director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), announced they will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the plant.

The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday, September 6.

“As water pressure drastically improves at the water treatment plant, we feel comfortable closing three of our distribution sites while expanding at some remaining sites,” said McCraney. “This is a good thing. It means students can get back to learning.”

The only site that will not expand is the Davis Road Park location. That operation is at maximum capacity.

The following sites will close at 6:30 p.m. on Monday:

Thomas Cardozo Middle School – 3180 McDowell RD Ext Jackson

3180 McDowell RD Ext Jackson Northwest Jackson Middle School – 7020 Highway 49 Jackson

– 7020 Highway 49 Jackson Hinds Community College Jackson – 3925 Sunset Drive Jackson

The remaining sites, which will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily until further notice, are:

State Fairgrounds – 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS

– 1207 Mississippi Street Jackson, MS Metro Center Mall – 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS

– 3645 Highway 80 Jackson, MS Smith Wills Stadium – 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS

– 1200 Lakeland Dr. Jackson, MS Davis Road Park – 2300 Davis Road (Byram)

Every site except the Mississippi Fairgrounds will also be providing non-potable water. Affected residents are asked to bring sealable containers to collect non-potable water for sanitation needs such as washing clothes, flushing toilets, personal hygiene, etc.

MEMA’s Call Center remains open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily for neighbors affected by the water crisis. The call center number is 1-833-591-6362.