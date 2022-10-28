JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that he is extending the State of Emergency in Jackson until November 22 amid the city’s water crisis.

Reeves made the announcement in a statement that was released on Friday, October 28. He said since the State of Emergency was first issued on August 30, the state has invested about $13 million in Jackson’s water system and water distributions.

The governor said the city will have a private operator in place by November 17. The additional five days until the end of the State of Emergency allows for a transition period between the state’s management team and the chosen private operator.

He concluded that the State of Emergency, by statute, has to end since the water system will be able to be managed solely by local control.