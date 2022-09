JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell will hold a news conference to provide an update on the Jackson water crisis.

They will be joined by Mitch Landrieu, White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator, and Stephen McCraney, Executive Director of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

The news conference will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at MEMA headquarters in Pearl.