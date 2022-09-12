JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves requested loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help Jackson’s businesses that were affected by the city’s water crisis.

Reeves asked that the SBA implement a Small Business Administrative Declaration, which would provide Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses in Hinds County.

Hinds County businesses experienced economic losses due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River flooding in August. As a substitute for running water, businesses were forced to purchase more bottled water, canned drinks, paper goods and bagged ice for their customers.

He said a survey showed that at least five small businesses in the area had suffered substantial economic injury due to the disaster.

“Jackson businesses have been hit incredibly hard by the ongoing water crisis. They have shown their resilience and their commitment to this city throughout the years, and my administration will continue to do everything it can to support them during this difficult time,” said Reeves.