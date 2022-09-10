JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Atlanta-based mega church partnered with a charity organization to get clean water to people in Jackson.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia and Life Beyond Water and Partners gave out water at New Horizon Church.

More than 100 vehicles lined up to get water as Jackson remains under a boil water notice. The Atlanta mega church and global outreach organization were able to gather more than 25 tractor trailers of water, each trailer carrying more than 20 pallets.

New Birth’s pastor and Life Beyond Water’s CEO say they felt called to do their part to help get water to the people of Jackson.

“This is our responsibility. If my brother’s in trouble, then so am I. The people of this city don’t deserve this treatment and should have access to clean, running water,” said Dr. Jamal Bryant, Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

“Water is essential for life. We can’t live without it. The fact that people are suffering without water, there’s no way that we could stand by and watch that. The fact is, when we do things together, we’re stronger,” said Melissa Ellis, CEO of Life Beyond Water and Partners.

Three of the 25 trailers were given out during the drive. The rest will be distributed at future giveaways.