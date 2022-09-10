JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis.

After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit organization, United Mega Care.

Jacksonians received fresh water, flavored water, sanitation supplies and hot plates of chicken and waffles upon their arrival.

“Not knowing the state of the crisis was a bit of an issue in the very beginning, but we’re very observant and we’re always watching things. I get the great fortune of talking with Bishop Jakes quite often. He just reached out and said, ‘Frank, what are we going to be doing for the people in Jackson?’” said Frank Dyer, Chief Operating Officer of with T.D. Jakes Ministries.

Organizations across the globe have come together to support the City of Jackson. Neighbors say they appreciate the efforts.

“I came out to get some water this morning because I really need it. I take care of two disabled people and I really needed water. I really appreciate the water,” said Marketta Moore, a Jackson neighbor.

Hundreds of people were able to be served. Distributions across the city will continue until the water issue is cleared.