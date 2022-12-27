JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Tuesday, December 27.

Here are the following locations that will provide water:

South Jackson – 2:00 p.m. at Candlestick Plaza off Cooper Road

Northwest Jackson – 2:00 p.m. at Corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road near Smillow Prep

West Jackson – 2:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock

Byram – 2:00 p.m. at Davis Road Park (2515 David Road)

If neighbors are unable to travel to a distribution site, contact 311 or 601-960-1875.