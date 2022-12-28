JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28.

Here are the following locations that will provide water:

West Jackson – 2:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall near the old Dillard’s loading dock

South Jackson – 5:00 p.m. at Candlestick Plaza off of Cooper Road

Northwest Jackson – 5:00 p.m. at the corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road near Smilow Prep

Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.