JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2.
Here are the following locations that will provide water:
- West Jackson
- 2:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall near the old Dillard’s loading dock
- 2:00 p.m. at the Queens Community at Triumph Church (Flag Chapel side)
- Northwest Jackson
- 5:00 p.m. at the corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road near Smilow Prep
- South Jackson
- 5:00 p.m. at Candlestick Plaza off of Cooper Road
Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.