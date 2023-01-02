JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2.

Here are the following locations that will provide water:

West Jackson 2:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall near the old Dillard’s loading dock 2:00 p.m. at the Queens Community at Triumph Church (Flag Chapel side)

Northwest Jackson 5:00 p.m. at the corner of Northside Drive and Manhattan Road near Smilow Prep

South Jackson 5:00 p.m. at Candlestick Plaza off of Cooper Road



Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.