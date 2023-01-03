JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Tuesday, January 3.
Here are the following locations that will provide water:
- West Jackson
- 2:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock (flushing and drinking water)
- 5:00 p.m. at the Queens community at Triumph Church (drinking water only)
- South Jackson
- 5:00 p.m. at the parking area behind Forest Hill High School (flushing water and drinking water)
Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.