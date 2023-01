JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, January 4.

Here are the following locations that will provide water:

2:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall near the old Dillard’s loading dock (flushing and drinking water)

2:00 p.m. at Forest Hill High School (flushing water only)

Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.