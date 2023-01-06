JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend.

The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6:

2:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock (flushing and drinking water)

5:00 p.m. at Forest Hill High School (flushing and drinking water)

The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8:

2:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock (flushing and drinking water)

Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.