JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis.

Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from January 1, 2022, through August 30, 2022.

MDHS officials said payments totaling $1,250 will be made directly to the client’s utility service providers. These payments will be split between the client’s electricity and gas providers.

Payment amounts will be distributed to providers based on the primary heating source used by the residence. This means that if the residence is primarily heated by gas, most of the payment will be paid to the gas provider.

“We know many Hinds County residents have been impacted and are experiencing additional financial stress related to the recent flooding and the lack of water in the Jackson area,” said Executive Director Bob Anderson. “MDHS offers this supplemental assistance to provide relief to those households in anticipation of rising heating costs in the coming fall and winter months.”

All households eligible for the supplement will receive a notice informing them that the supplemental payment of $1,250 will be paid on their behalf to the household’s electricity and gas providers.

No additional action is required by the client to receive this supplemental payment.

Mississippi households needing assistance with utility and water bills are encouraged to apply for services through www.access.ms.gov.

Any applications that were received after August 30, 2022 are not eligible for the supplemental payment, but may qualify for LIHEAP and LIHWAP services going forward. To find the Community Action Agency nearest you, please visit https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/community-services/.