JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County supervisors said he’s worried that county funds will not be used properly to fix Jackson’s failing water infrastructure.

Supervisor David Archie, District 2, said he objected to giving the money directly to the city. He said the county should remain in control of how the money is spent.

“Congressman Thompson has said that the city does not have a plan. The governor has said that the city does not have a plan. So, why would Hinds County, which I voted against today, not vote against the citizens of Jackson? We will give them all the help that is needed. I wanted us to get the work done. I wanted us to be responsible. Hinds County has county to be responsible for that $6 million and making sure that work is done. The City of Jackson got too many other different problems and too many of the other different issues. I don’t even know if they know whether or not the $6 million is even coming,” Archie stated.

The county designated $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the South Jackson water infrastructure project. However, county leaders said the city never provided a clear, concise plan on how the money would be spent.

“That’s what the resolution is about. The resolution states forth exactly what the city is to do with the funds and how it is supposed to be utilized. And so once that is done, then as the attorney advised this, the money is not put into the city’s hands until they have invoiced us, and the work has been done. So, there is vetting process involved there,” said Supervisor Vern O. Gavin, District 4.

According to Archie, he is on board for helping the city and citizens of Jackson. He said the board needs to be transparent with how it plans to do so.