JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) visited restaurants in Jackson to show residents that the city is open for business.

The whole point of this tour is to simply let people know that local Jackson restaurants are open to the public and are ready for business.

The current water crisis is not the only hardship Jackson restaurants have had to face as of late. WJTV 12 News sat down with the owner of Johnny T’s, and he explained just how difficult the past few months have been and what will get them out of these hard times.

“Not only just dealing with the water crisis itself, but also dealing with labor shortages, rising food costs and things of that nature, so it’s been a challenge navigating this,” said John Tierra, owner of Johnny T’s Bristro and Blues. “The lieutenant governor has decided to put together a campaign to support local restaurants, which I think is fantastic because that’s what it takes collectively coming together to support and eat local and we’re excited.”

Tiffany Bobbs, the general manager of The Manship, said the water crisis has been hard for business.

“People think about, ‘Oh, it’s just drinks,’ but it’s washing our plates. It’s making our cocktails, the drinks that we serve,” she stated. “It’s challenging, but it’s the world that we’re living in right now, and we’re determined to be here for our community and just keep pushing through.”

Johnny T’s was the first stop for Hosemann on this local restaurant tour. He also made stops at The Manship, Highball Lanes, Saltine and Sal & Mookie’s.