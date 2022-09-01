JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the City of Jackson dealing with a major water crisis, homes, schools and businesses have been affected.

This week, the Jackson Public School District (JPS) and some local universities have had to move to virtual learning. Students who live on college campuses were offered free showers at the local YMCAs due to little or no water pressure at their dorms or homes.

With JPS students moving to virtual learning for the remainder of this week, it’s a reminder of how school districts across the state had to make changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many parents, like Ryan Johnson, who is a JPS parent and teacher, believe the water crisis isn’t giving students the best opportunity to learn.

“If we go back to full virtual, we will likely be set back another one to two years of learning,” said Johnson.

Parents across the city are having to make adjustments because their students have to stay at home, so their children can take part in virtual learning.

Ashley Drummer, another JPS parent, said she is thankful for the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she knows how to prepare for situations like this.

“Thankfully, I have a flexible work schedule, but I know most don’t, but it has made me, even at work, to be a parent first and an employee second,” said Drummer.

With federal and state assistance to help make repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Drummer hopes in-person classes for JPS students will resume on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.

JPS officials said they will evaluate the water conditions of their buildings on September 4-5 to determine if it is safe to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.