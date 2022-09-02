JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s water crisis is affecting the real estate business in the capital city.

On August 17, the Central Mississippi Association of Realtors sent a letter to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba asking him to find a solution to Jackson’s water problems.

According to a Realtor Property report released in August, the city has experienced low property and home values, some $30,000 less than other homes in Hinds County.

Real estate agents said they are still seeing problems while trying to make sales in Jackson.

Marcus McCoy, a realtor with CPA Realtor, said some of his colleagues have lost out on deals due to the water crisis. He said some buyers are unsure of residing in the city due to the water issues.

“It’s a very unfortunate thing, but life happens,” said McCoy. “It’s a very unpleasant situation, especially when you’re right there at closing, and due to the water crisis, you’re not able to close.”

McCoy said a solution to the water crisis is way overdue.

“I just hope it get’s resolved as these are our livelihoods,” said McCoy.