PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to help with the Jackson water crisis, and they need your help.

There will be several water drives in order to collect water for Jackson neighbors.

The City of Pearl, in partnership with Main Street Pearl and the Pearl Chamber of Commerce, will hold a bottled water drive. There are two donations sites:

Pearl City Hall Lobby (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) 2420 Old Brandon Rd.

Pearl Chamber of Commerce (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) 110 Lonnie T. Jenkins Dr.

The Pearl Fire Department will deliver the first donations on Friday, September 2.

The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson.

Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes.

Donations may be dropped off at Gluckstadt City Hall during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday) through September 30.

Fondren Church in Jackson also has a drop off location at their community center at 3327 Old Canton Road. Water will be distributed Monday through Sunday. Click here for more information.

Parkway Baptist Church in Clinton is also hosting a water drive for Jackson. Organizers said bottled water will be sent to the Center for Pregnancy Choices and Van Winkle Early Childhood Center.

Neighbors can drop off donations outside the church office.