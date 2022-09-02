JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will receive tax relief. Individuals and households affected by the water crisis that reside or have a business in Hinds County qualify for tax relief.

The Feb. 15, 2023, deadline also applies to the quarterly estimated tax payment, normally due on Sept. 15, 2022 and Jan. 15, 2023, and the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns, normally due on Oct. 31, 2022 and Jan. 31, 2023.

In addition, businesses with an original or extended due date also have the additional time including, among others, calendar-year partnerships and S corporations whose 2021 extensions run out on Sept. 15, 2022 and calendar-year corporations whose 2021 extensions run out on Oct. 17, 2022.

Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Aug. 30, 2022, and before Sept. 14, 2022, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by Sept. 14, 2022.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.